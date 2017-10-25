Good Samaritan held Upstate trooper in his arms after car accident before paramedics arrived

A Good Samaritan shares his story as he held Trooper Rebman on scene waiting for help to arrive. He said he was heartbroken to learn that Rebman died later in the hospital, leaving behind a wife and three young daughters. (10/25/17)More >
A Good Samaritan shares his story as he held Trooper Rebman on scene waiting for help to arrive. He said he was heartbroken to learn that Rebman died later in the hospital, leaving behind a wife and three young daughters. (10/25/17)More >
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >
You may be using a car seat, but are you using it the right way?More >
You may be using a car seat, but are you using it the right way?More >
Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park will be closed until further notice after officials say a retaining wall collapsed during heavy rainfall Monday.More >
Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park will be closed until further notice after officials say a retaining wall collapsed during heavy rainfall Monday.More >
Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a wreck along I-385, involving a SC State Trooper early Tuesday morning.More >
Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a wreck along I-385, involving a SC State Trooper early Tuesday morning.More >
Two students in police custody, accused of plotting to attack students and staff at Etowah High School in Cherokee County, are expected to appear in court on Thursday.More >
Two students in police custody, accused of plotting to attack students and staff at Etowah High School in Cherokee County, are expected to appear in court on Thursday.More >
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.More >
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.More >
Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.More >
Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.More >
Nicole Rector said before an incident in a parking lot on Woodruff Road in October, she was apprehensive of law enforcement.More >
Nicole Rector said before an incident in a parking lot on Woodruff Road in October, she was apprehensive of law enforcement.More >
South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford of the Lowcountry is co-sponsoring legislation that would make it easier for states that allow the sale of marijuana to make the same deductions offered to other businesses.More >
South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford of the Lowcountry is co-sponsoring legislation that would make it easier for states that allow the sale of marijuana to make the same deductions offered to other businesses.More >
Troopers said a crash involving a train and tractor trailer occurred in Oconee County Wednesday morning.More >
Troopers said a crash involving a train and tractor trailer occurred in Oconee County Wednesday morning.More >
A lightning strike outside Upstate Computer Services Inc. was caught on surveillance video.More >
A lightning strike outside Upstate Computer Services Inc. was caught on surveillance video.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office hosted a Trunk or Treat event on Wednesday night.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office hosted a Trunk or Treat event on Wednesday night.More >
Crews responded to a fire at a business in Black Mountain on Wednesday.More >
Crews responded to a fire at a business in Black Mountain on Wednesday.More >
Many Upstate law enforcement and emergency agencies took to social media to share their condolences after the passing of Trooper Daniel K. Rebman.More >
Many Upstate law enforcement and emergency agencies took to social media to share their condolences after the passing of Trooper Daniel K. Rebman.More >
Severe storms Monday afternoon washed away a section of the roadway at the entrance to the Chimney Rock Estates in Henderson County.More >
Severe storms Monday afternoon washed away a section of the roadway at the entrance to the Chimney Rock Estates in Henderson County.More >
Viewers share photos of flooding amid severe weather on Oct. 23, 2017.More >
Viewers share photos of flooding amid severe weather on Oct. 23, 2017.More >