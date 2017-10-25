Good Samaritan held Upstate trooper in his arms after car accident before paramedics arrived

Emotions running high, Dez Enesa said he's still haunted by what he saw.

"You just want it to go away."

The Good Samaritan was the first one on scene and he captured video after the crash, but as he sits silently watching it over he said he can't stop picturing Trooper Keith Rebman.

"I just think about the family and all the people that were involved," Enesa explained.

Enesa said he was driving home on I-385 near Bridges Road when he saw everything unfold. He immediately slammed on his breaks and pulled to the side. Before he even realized what was happening, he said he was running across the road to help.

"I ran to one side and broke that door open," Enesa recalled.

He said when he got in, he knew he had to act quickly. With his adrenaline pumping, he said he cut the seatbelt and the airbag, desperately trying to revive Rebman.

"I just kept talking to him, I told him everything was going to be okay,” Enesa said. “I kept telling him ‘I'm here for you’. I was holding him and trying to give him comfort. He wasn't responding."

He said another bystander rushed over, the two of them reassuring Rebman that help was on the way. The whole time he said he was thinking about his own family, many are first responders.

"I took that personally,” Enesa said. “I was thinking this person who is in front of me who I'm holding is like my brother."

He said he stayed on scene until help arrived, amazed by the number of troopers who showed up.

"All of these officers came out of the woodworks to be there," Enesa recalled.

Several hours later, he got a phone call. Rebman's relative was on the other line and his heart sank with the news that the trooper had died in the hospital.

He said now he has sleepless nights as he wonders what he could have done differently.

"I felt like I failed,” Enesa said. “LikeI failed him, I failed his family. I really took that hard, I still take that hard. I couldn't even function."

He said as stories flood in, he's getting a better sense of who this stranger was - a loving husband and a father of three young daughters.

"He's a hero,” Enesa said. “I mean anyone that's willing to lay down their life for someone they don’t know and that's part of their job and their career, that's a good person."

