SCAG: Spartanburg Co. man arrested on child pornography charges

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a Spartanburg County man was arrested on child porn charges on Wednesday. The attorney general's office said 41-year-old David Mark D'Agastino of Greer was arrested on 13 charges.

According to investigators, D'Agastino distributed and possessed files containing child pornography.

The attorney general's office said D'Agastino was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree. Both charges are felony offenses and each count carries up to ten years in prison.

The attorney general's office said they would be prosecuting the case.

