Officials: 100,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spills into French Broad River

The Town of Marshall issued a statement on Wednesday announcing sewage had entered the French Broad River.

The discharge occurred at the Town of Marshall Waste Water Treatment Plant between Redmon Road and Blannahassett Island Road. They estimated 100,000 gallons of untreated wastewater entered the river near this location on Tuesday.

The Division of Water Resources is reviewing the incident.

A general statute requires wastewater collection or treatment owners to announce when a discharge of more than 1,000 gallons has reached surface waters.

On the same day, the City of Hendersonville said untreated wastewater discharged through a manhole cover on Balfour Road due to excess rain. Approximately 13,300 gallons entered Mud Creek in the French Broad River Basin.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.