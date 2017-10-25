Officers seek to identify knife-wielding attempted robbery suspect

The Marion Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they said tried to rob a convenience store Monday with a knife.

Officers said they were dispatched to C.J.'s on North Main Street on Monday just before midnight.

Police said a male suspect was wearing all black clothing with a black mask and socks over his hands. They said he brandished a knife and demanded money from the register but fled when the clerk was unable to open the safe.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Marion Police Department at 828-652-5205.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.