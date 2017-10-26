Upstate fire department goes pink for a cure

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Berea Fire Department is on fire for a cure.

The department is promoting awareness and support for those battling the disease through the help of a shiny, pink fire engine.

A pink fire truck is not something you see every day, but for many cancer patients, it’s a day they look forward to.

Berea Fire Department travels around the Upstate in their pink set of wheels to celebrate with cancer patients on their last day of treatment.

“They are reaching something they have worked hard for, suffered for and endured sickness and pain for,” said Sgt. Bruce Blakely with Berea Fire Department, “We like to help them celebrate.”

Dawn Cantrell is one of those patients, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last December.

Cantrell said the diagnosis was one of the hardest times of her life, but she was determined to fight.

“You’re kind of like, this will never happen to me, and then you get that diagnosis, and then you think what am I going to do with it,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell was not alone in her fight. Her close friend was diagnosed with breast cancer a few months prior.

“We found out within a couple months of each other that we both had breast cancer,” said Cantrell, “We consider ourselves pink sisters.”

Cantrell said she and her friend cried together, laughed together and ultimately, beat cancer together.

The friends got their last treatments just days apart, and together they celebrated as survivors when the pink truck rolled in.

“She was nice enough to invite me to celebrate the ending of her treatment and the ending of my treatment and had invited them over to the Cancer Treatment Center,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell said she and her friend signed the engine, along with dozens of other survivors who signed before them.

"They let you ring the bell for your last treatment and cancer survivors get the opportunity to sign the truck which is kind of a special thing because you see all of the other survivors who have also signed the truck," said Cantrell.

Cantrell is now cancer-free and plans to continue raising awareness about breast cancer.

"If I can help save a life by getting people to get their mammograms, then it’s worth everything for me to have gone through what I have gone through," said Cantrell.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.