IT company bringing 120 new jobs to Greenville Co.

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park will be closed until further notice after officials say a retaining wall collapsed during heavy rainfall Monday.More >
Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park will be closed until further notice after officials say a retaining wall collapsed during heavy rainfall Monday.More >
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >
Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a wreck along I-385, involving a SC State Trooper early Tuesday morning.More >
Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a wreck along I-385, involving a SC State Trooper early Tuesday morning.More >
Community members were searching for a missing dog in Spartanburg County after severe storms ripped through the area, but the search ended in a heartbreaking discovery.More >
Community members were searching for a missing dog in Spartanburg County after severe storms ripped through the area, but the search ended in a heartbreaking discovery.More >
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >
Troopers said a crash involving a train and tractor trailer occurred in Oconee County Wednesday morning.More >
Troopers said a crash involving a train and tractor trailer occurred in Oconee County Wednesday morning.More >
On Tuesday, Greenville County Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution calling for the resignation of Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis.More >
On Tuesday, Greenville County Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution calling for the resignation of Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis.More >
A Wisconsin police officer helped a child celebrate his birthday after no one picked him up at the end of the school day.More >
A Wisconsin police officer helped a child celebrate his birthday after no one picked him up at the end of the school day.More >
The mother of a 7-year-old girl said employees at a group home shaved off her daughter’s curly hair, claiming it would grow back straight.More >
The mother of a 7-year-old girl said employees at a group home shaved off her daughter’s curly hair, claiming it would grow back straight.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man wanted on multiple outstanding charges.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man wanted on multiple outstanding charges.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office hosted a Trunk or Treat event on Wednesday night.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office hosted a Trunk or Treat event on Wednesday night.More >
Crews responded to a fire at a business in Black Mountain on Wednesday.More >
Crews responded to a fire at a business in Black Mountain on Wednesday.More >
A lightning strike outside Upstate Computer Services Inc. was caught on surveillance video.More >
A lightning strike outside Upstate Computer Services Inc. was caught on surveillance video.More >
Many Upstate law enforcement and emergency agencies took to social media to share their condolences after the passing of Trooper Daniel K. Rebman.More >
Many Upstate law enforcement and emergency agencies took to social media to share their condolences after the passing of Trooper Daniel K. Rebman.More >
Severe storms Monday afternoon washed away a section of the roadway at the entrance to the Chimney Rock Estates in Henderson County.More >
Severe storms Monday afternoon washed away a section of the roadway at the entrance to the Chimney Rock Estates in Henderson County.More >
Viewers share photos of flooding amid severe weather on Oct. 23, 2017.More >
Viewers share photos of flooding amid severe weather on Oct. 23, 2017.More >