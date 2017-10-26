IT company bringing 120 new jobs to Greenville Co.

Officials announced Wednesday that an Upstate IT company is expanding its operations in Greenville County, creating new jobs by the end of 2017.

Blue Eye Soft, an information technology solutions and staffing company, is moving into a new facility in Greer. They are expected to create 120 new jobs over the next two to four years, with hiring beginning in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Interested applications should visit the Blue Eye Soft website.

“A terrific win for the Upstate, today, we congratulate Blue Eye Soft on their expansion in Greenville County," said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. "This announcement proves that South Carolina is an ideal location for businesses to thrive and grow.”

