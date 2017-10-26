Deputies: Suspects assault delivery driver, steal pizzas and money

Deputies: Suspects assault delivery driver, steal pizzas and mon - FOX Carolina 21

SWANNANOA, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying suspects who deputies said assaulted a pizza delivery driver.

On Oct. 21 around 12:45 a.m.,  the Papa John's Pizza on Highway 80 received an order for a delivery to Grovemont Avenue.

Deputies said when the delivery driver arrived, he made contact with a male suspect in his early twenties. Two additional hooded suspects approached, one of which assaulted the driver while the others took the pizzas and money, according to deputies.

They were seen fleeing in the direction of Rockdale Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.

