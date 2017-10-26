Greenville police looking for downtown thief

Stephen and Jeff Neil earn make a living playing music throughout the Upstate. On the weekends you will typically find them along main street in downtown Greenville.

"Everyone is here to have a great time,” said Stephen Neil, “Whether they're here to see something at the Peace Center or go out with friends and family. It's awesome to help create the ambiance of downtown."

Neil says they've played for the last 4 years and have only had positive experiences. That was not the case for one guitar player earlier this month.

According to Greenville Police, a man ran by and stole a guitar case. Which the performer used to collect money during their performance.

"He was starting to pack up and started talking to a few females who came around asking questions about what he was playing and what he does,” explained Master Patrolman, Johnathan Bragg.

Bragg suggests following these simple steps to avoid being a thieves target.

"Just stay close enough to the money where someone just can't grab it and run off with it,” said Bragg, “It's always a good idea to dump the money every 30 minutes to hour."

As for Neil he says his heart goes out to the guitar player.

"You're down here, you're either making money to make your car payment or your mortgage,” he said, “It's stuff you really rely on and count on. It does put a little damper on the situation."

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Greenville Police or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.