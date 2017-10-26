Greenville to host SEC Women's Basketball Tournament for 3 years starting in 2019

The SEC announced Greenville will play host to the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament for three straight years.

Starting in 2019, the tournament will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena near downtown Greenville. The tournament is a three year commitment until 2021.

Visit Greenville said it has been a collaboration between the city, the venue and hotels to make Greenville the basketball tournament's destination. Greenville has hosted the tournament before in 2005 and in 2017. Visit Greenville said the last SEC tournament brought in $1.7 million to the city.

"It is a great experience for their fans, their coaches, their student athletes, so I think across the board our community really embraced the SEC women's tournament, which I think really made a big difference. And allowing us to bring them back for the three years in the future," David Montgomery said.

Mayor Knox White released a statement about the SEC announcement.

"Guests who attended the games in March now know that Greenville is a vibrant, exciting city and we look forward to hosting teams and fans for many years to come," said White.

The Gamecocks women's basketball team has won the last three tournaments and hopefully they will have the "Palmetto State" advantage. The tournament will take place in March of 2018, in Nashville.

