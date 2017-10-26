Popular Upstate light show TNT Lights taking 2017 holiday season off

A popular Upstate holiday light show is taking a break this year.

TNT Lights made the announcement on their Facebook page early Thursday morning.

Tommy and Tony, who run the light show, say it takes up to 7 months to get all the lights up. The pair decided to take the year off to focus on fixing up their property.

In a Facebook post, the owners of the Mauldin-based attraction shared that after 14 years providing a free light show for the community, they are simply tired and need some time off.

Tommy and Tony shared the following message with their thousands of followers on Facebook:

TNT Lights also thanked the community for its support and for bringing them joy during the holiday season.

And after all the time, effort and funds Tommy and Tony of TNT Lights put into the light show year after year, they had a simple request for the community.

"We would like to ask you to do something simple for us," read the Facebook post. "Send us notes, comments, and posts to our page. Nothing could make us happier. This could also include pictures from past Christmas'. We would even love it if you just sent us an actual Christmas card in the mail. Our address is Tommy Sosebee & Tony Smith - 106 Shearbrook Dr. Mauldin, SC 29662."

