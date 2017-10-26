Fallen SC Trooper to be laid to rest on Sunday

SC Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Rebman will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Funeral arrangements were announced on Mackey Mortuary's website on Thursday.

Rebman was tragically killed in a crash along I-385 on Tuesday, leaving behind a wife and three young daughters.

Visitation and funeral arrangements for Rebman are as follows:

Visitation

Saturday, October 28, 2017

2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium at Bob Jones University

1700 Wade Hampton Blvd.

Greenville, SC 29614

Funeral Service

Sunday, October 29, 2017

2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium at Bob Jones University

7100 Wade Hampton Blvd.

Greenville, SC 29614

