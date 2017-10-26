Fallen SC Trooper to be laid to rest on Sunday - FOX Carolina 21

Fallen SC Trooper to be laid to rest on Sunday

Trooper Daniel Rebman. (Source: SCDPS) Trooper Daniel Rebman. (Source: SCDPS)
SC Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Rebman will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Funeral arrangements were announced on Mackey Mortuary's website on Thursday.

Rebman was tragically killed in a crash along I-385 on Tuesday, leaving behind a wife and three young daughters.

Visitation and funeral arrangements for Rebman are as follows:

Visitation
Saturday, October 28, 2017
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium at Bob Jones University
1700 Wade Hampton Blvd.
Greenville, SC 29614

Funeral Service
Sunday, October 29, 2017
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium at Bob Jones University
7100 Wade Hampton Blvd.
Greenville, SC 29614

