Upstate firefighter loses battle to cancer

The family of an Upstate firefighter says he has passed away after battling a cancer diagnosis since June.

Back on June 23, Kayla Brannon said her husband Robby Brannon was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Doctors told him the cancer had metastasized to his lungs, liver, hips and right femur, and they were also watching two spots in his skull to see if they were cancerous.

Brannon had served as a firefighter for over 25 years, working with the South Greenville Fire Department, Clear Springs Fire and Rescue and Old Fort Fire Department. He was also an EMT, taught at the South Carolina Fire Academy and was employed at the Goose Creek City Fire Department.

On Thursday, a family member told FOX that Brannon had lost his battle to cancer. He passed away late Wednesday night.

The family asked that the community keep them in their thoughts in prayers as they grieve the loss of Brannon.

A GoFundMe had been set up on behalf of the Brannon family to raise money for his medical bills and sustain them while they were both out of work. Click here to contribute.

