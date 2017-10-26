Deputies: Man charged after wife locates husband's stolen truck

Deputies said a man has been charged after a victim's wife located his stolen truck in McDowell County.

Officials with McDowell County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Matthew Phillip Baldwin of Marion has been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

Deputies said the victim reported that someone stole his 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck while it was parked at the Pepsi plant on U.S. 221 North on September 19.

After Taylor reported the theft, he called his wife to pick him up. On her way to get her husband, the victim's wife passed the stolen truck on Jacktown Road, turned around and followed it and then spotted it sitting at a home on Proctors Knob Road.

An investigation determined that Baldwin was responsible for taking the truck, which has since been recovered.

