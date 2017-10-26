Upstate man wanted for brutal murder is still on the run one year later

One year after the death of 22-year-old Cati Blauvelt, the man wanted for her brutal murder is still on the run.

Cati was found stabbed to death in the cellar of an abandoned home on October 26, 2016. According to the Simpsonville Police Department, she was stabbed to death on October 24th, 2016. Investigators said friends of the victim found her body in the cellar two days later, after hearing that she had gone missing.

Simpsonville Police say her estranged husband, John Blauvelt, is responsible for her death. He’s been charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon.

Another man, Charles Sidney Scott Jr. was also charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon in the death of Cati Blauvelt. John Blauvelt is still on the run and was last seen in Oregon, some time at the end of November and early December of 2016.

The U.S. Marshall’s service tells us there are no new developments, that the case is still being investigated, and they are still looking for John Blauvelt.

The Simpsonville Police Department also said they are continuing to investigate and anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME or the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.

