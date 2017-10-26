Former Clemson Coach Danny Ford honored at game for Hall of Fame induction

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored at pregame for induction into National Football Foundation Hall of Fame Class of 2017. (FOX Carolina/10/28/17)

On Saturday, former Clemson Head Coach Danny Ford was honored during pregame for being inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Ford is one of 3 coaches in the 2017 Hall of Fame class, and will be joined by former Duke, Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier and former Mount Union Coach Larry Kehres.

The announcement was first made on January 9 when Clemson took home its first National Championship win since 1981 (when Ford was the head coach.)

The award makes Ford the fourth former Clemson head coach to be named to the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame.

Ford coached Clemson from 1978-1989, boasting a record of 96-29-4 - officials with the school's athletic department said he had the second most coaching wins in Clemson history behind Frank Howard’s 165.

