District Attorney: Buncombe Co.man sentenced for multiple drug charges

The Buncombe County District Attorney's office said an Asheville man was sentenced for multiple felonies on Tuesday. According to the district attorney's office, Damien Dwight Dean, 27, was sentenced to 80 to 108 months for multiple felonies.

The office stated that Dean plead guilty to one count of possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana and three counts of selling heroin.

Dean also plead guilty to two counts of possession of firearm by felon and attaining the status of habitual felon, the office said.

According to the district attorney's office, the charges stemmed from incidents in January through April in the Asheville area.

Dean has multiple prior drug convictions, the office said.

