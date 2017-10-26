Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office offers Halloween safety tips

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is offering tips to ensure the public's safety on Halloween.

“We are asking our citizens to drive carefully especially from the late afternoon hours into the nighttime hours starting this weekend and into next Tuesday and to please watch out for children and families that will be walking around or driving to the various activities going on,” said Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw.

The sheriff's office is offering these safety tips:

Make sure costumes and bags have some type of reflective material. Carry glow sticks and flashlights so you are easily visible to drivers.

Drivers should make sure headlights and brake lights are working properly.

Children should have adult supervision. Travel in groups and in well-lit areas.

Check candy to make sure it is packaged properly and has not been tampered with

The sheriff's office is also reminding members of the public to exercise caution when attending Halloween events where alcohol will be served.

"We are asking that if you plan to consume alcoholic beverages, that you have a designated driver or a place to stay for the night, but please, do not drink and drive. Also, make sure to watch your speed as you travel on the roads and please wear your seatbelt," Sheriff Crenshaw said.

