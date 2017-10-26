Deputies: 2 charged in Cherokee Co. after shooting call leads to discovery of thousands of dollars worth of drugs

Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said two were arrested after a shooting call led to the discovery of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and stolen items.

Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Potter Road in Gaffney in reference to a person with a gunshot wound around 7:25 a.m. on October 23.

Upon arrival, deputies said they observed a subject with a gunshot wound to his left bicep.

Deputies said the subject gave conflicting information to officers on how he was shot, indicated he was shot by unknown person off Junie Road.

Deputies were able to locate the area off Junie Road and it was processed by crime scene investigators.

When an ambulance arrived on scene to transport the subject to the hospital, deputies said they noticed several handguns sticking out from under the front seat of the vehicle he exited. A search warrant was obtained and deputies were able to seize the following contraband after a search was executed at lthe Potter Road residence:

Methamphetamine 300 grams (more than half-pound)

Suboxone (21 strips)

Alprazolam pills

Marijuana (simple possession)

Cash seized: $40,250

Firearms seized: 17 total seized

Recovered stolen 2008 Ford pickup truck

Recovered stolen 1994 Honda ATV 4-wheeler

Recovered stolen firearms: 3 total

Narcotics officers and detectives arrested 49-year-old Jimmy Carlton Gilfillan, Jr. on the following 9 charges:

trafficking in methamphetamine 200 grams or more, but less than 400 grams

possession of a Schedule III drug Suboxone, 2nd or subsequent offense

possession of a weapon during violent crime

3 counts of possession of a stolen firearm

receiving stolen goods, valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 (2008 Ford F-150 pickup)

receiving stolen goods, valued at $2,000 or less (1994 Honda 4-wheeler)

remove, falsifying vehicle identification number intending to conceal identity (Harley Davidson motorcycle)

Gina Marie Sessoms, 35, was arrested on the following 10 charges:

3 counts of possession of a stolen firearm

trafficking in methamphetamine 200 grams or more, but less than 400 grams

possession of a Schedule IV Drug Alprazolam, 1st offense

possession of a weapon during violent crime

possession of a Schedule III Drug Suboxone, 1st offense

remove, falsifying vehicle identification number intending to conceal identity (Harley Davidson motorcycle)

receiving stolen goods, valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 (2008 Ford F-150 pickup)

blue ticket simple possession of marijuana

Both Sessoms and Gilfillan are being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center. Deputies say they aren't street-level dealers, but more of a middle man in the drug trade in the community. This is evident with the large quantity of drugs in their possession along with the $40,250 in cash seized, said deputies.

The estimated street value of all the drugs seized during the search is around $200,000.

The investigation is ongoing an additional charges may be filed in the case.

