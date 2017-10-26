Help deputies identify credit card fraud suspect in Anderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Help deputies identify credit card fraud suspect in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
Person of interest in credit card fraud cases (Source: ACSO) Person of interest in credit card fraud cases (Source: ACSO)
Person of interest in credit card fraud cases (Source: ACSO) Person of interest in credit card fraud cases (Source: ACSO)
Person of interest in credit card fraud cases (Source: ACSO) Person of interest in credit card fraud cases (Source: ACSO)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies need your help to identify a person of interest they believe was involved in several fraudulent credit card transactions at stores across the Anderson area.

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a female subject was seen on surveillance footage at the Stop-A-Minit on Abbeville Hwy in Anderson on August 24 around 1:15 p.m. Deputies said she was wearing a white dress with stripes and brown sandals.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at (864) 260-4435 and speak to Detective Grady Epps.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Anderson Area Crime Stoppers by calling (888) CRIME-SC or by submitting a tip online HERE

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.