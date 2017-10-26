Help deputies identify credit card fraud suspect in Anderson Co.

Deputies need your help to identify a person of interest they believe was involved in several fraudulent credit card transactions at stores across the Anderson area.

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a female subject was seen on surveillance footage at the Stop-A-Minit on Abbeville Hwy in Anderson on August 24 around 1:15 p.m. Deputies said she was wearing a white dress with stripes and brown sandals.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at (864) 260-4435 and speak to Detective Grady Epps.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Anderson Area Crime Stoppers by calling (888) CRIME-SC or by submitting a tip online HERE.

