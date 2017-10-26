LCF Water District cancels boil water advisory - FOX Carolina 21

CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Liberty Chesnee Fingerville (LCF) Water District has canceled the boil water advisory for all customers. The advisory was issued on Tuesday. 

According to the LCF Water District, the advisory was issued only as a precaution.

All tests for contamination were found to be negative, the LCF water district said. 

