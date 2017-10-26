'Dine Out for Mom' raises money for local parents battling life-threatening illness

When deciding where to eat if you're heading out for a meal Thursday, you may want to consider one of the 87 restaurants in the Upstate raising money for the local organization, 'Let There Be Mom'.

Every year, the group hosts a 'Dine Out for Mom' event to help raise money for the families it helps. This year's event is happening on Thursday, October 26th.

The nonprofit was started in early 2007 by a woman named Kipra Anderson, inspired by the thought 'how would her own young children remember her if something happened' and put into action when Anderson met a young mother diagnosed with illness at a school holiday sale.

"The mom turned around and collapsed in my arms and said the doctors ran out of things to do and I think this is my last Christmas with my boys and the whole idea came flooding back to me," said Anderson.

Since then, she's helped countless parents in the Upstate leave behind their legacy to their children, helping them create keepsakes that their family can cherish in the future when they may not be there.

One of those parents she's currently helping is Courtney Turner who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2015 and this past Spring learned it developed in her lungs.

"I definitely went through a little bit of a depression with the news of it coming back," said Turner.

Turner said it was reaching out to Anderson that changed her view of her diagnosis and got her out of her slump.

"It's like she lit a fire for me, I definitely became excited about all the projects she had to offer, she helped guide me towards leaving a legacy for Nola that will last forever," said Turner.

Her daughter Nola is almost 5 years old and Turner plans to pass along countless items that Let There Be Mom has put together for her, including a quilt, a handmade bunny, special journals and even a bouquet made from Courtney's own wedding dress for the day Nola says 'I do'.

"The project itself has allowed me to feel hopeful and involved whether I'm there for the milestones or not, I'm going to be there because I had a hand in all of it and that's what Let There Be Mom has allowed me to do," said Turner.

Let There Be Mom funds all the projects for every family the organization helps. If you'd like to learn more about the mission, click here.

To see a list of the restaurants participating in the 'Dine Out for Mom' event, click here.

