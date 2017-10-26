Asheville PD asks for the public's help in finding woman accused of embezzling over $230K

The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman accused of embezzling over $230,000. Police said 56-year-old Penelope Ann Frisby of Weaverville, NC has nine outstanding warrants in relation to the embezzlement of $236,628.26 from Davis and Whitlock, P.C.

Officers said Frisby has outstanding warrants for obtaining property under false pretense exceeding $100,000, four counts of forgery of instrument and four counts of uttering forged instrument.

Frisby is 5'4" tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Frisby's location is asked to contact Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.