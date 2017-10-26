Asheville PD: Woman accused of embezzling over $230K found dead

The Asheville Police Department said a woman accused of embezzling over $230,000 was found deceased Friday.

Police said 56-year-old Penelope Ann Frisby of Weaverville, NC hds nine outstanding warrants in relation to the embezzlement of $236,628.26 from Davis and Whitlock, P.C.

Officers said Frisby also had outstanding warrants for obtaining property under false pretense exceeding $100,000, four counts of forgery of instrument and four counts of uttering forged instrument.

Asheville police initially released a message asking the public for help finding Frisby, but on Friday they confirmed she was found dead in her home.

Details are limited at this time.

