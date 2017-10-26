Sheriff: Newberry High student brought loaded gun to school - FOX Carolina 21

Sheriff: Newberry High student brought loaded gun to school

Quinderaus Linder (Source: NCSO) Quinderaus Linder (Source: NCSO)
NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said a student was arrested after a loaded pistol was found on campus.

Sheriff Lee Foster said in an unrelated investigation, a school resource officer found the 9mm handgun in the backpack of 17-year-old Quinderaus Lindler.

Deputies said there was not a round in the changer, but there were bullets in the magazine. No threats were made against anyone with the weapon and it was not displayed.

“I would like to commend both the staff and SRO at Newberry High School for their safe and professional handling of this situation,” said Sheriff Foster. “This is certainly a very serious situation and this is clear proof that our partnership and training with the school district is critical to handling such incidents.”

Lindler was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

