Mitchell Road Christian Academy hosts Public Servants Day

Mitchell Road Christian Academy hosted its fourth annual Public Servants Day event on Thursday. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office attended this year's event.

Bryce Martin, Director of Marketing and Admission at Mitchell Road Christian Academy, said that the school recognizes the importance of supporting local law enforcement and the school hosts the event to foster respect for the work they do in the community.

Greenville County deputies brought a mobile command unit, SWAT truck, dive team, motorcycle unit, K-9 unit and the HAZMAT/bomb squad to the event, Martin said.

During the event, deputies led demonstrations and students had the opportunity to ask the law enforcement officers questions.

"Interacting with the deputies, seeing the bomb robots and K-9 unit demonstrations, watching motorcycle maneuvers, and filling goody bags for all 465 Greenville County deputies were highlights of our students’ time at Public Servants Day," Martin said.

