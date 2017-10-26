Photos added to amended lawsuit filed against Greenville Co. sheriff

On Tuesday, an amended lawsuit was filed against Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis, in which he is accused of sexual harassment and assault.

The initial lawsuit, filed on Oct. 16 by former sheriff's office employee Savanah Nabors, claims she woke up to the sheriff having sex with her after losing consciousness when drinking liquor. The lawsuit states Nabors did not drink enough to pass out, “leading her to believe that the liquor drink in her hotel room contained some kind of drug."

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL LAWSUIT

In a press conference, Lewis strongly denied the criminal allegations but admitted to having a "consensual encounter" outside his marriage.

He said he deeply regretted the affair, asking for forgiveness from his department, his family and the community.

An amended lawsuit was filed on Oct. 24, which included photos and additional allegations against Lewis. The lawsuit states that Nabors "made it clear" to Lewis she only wanted a professional relationship, but said he responded saying, "I mean, ultimately when you work for the Sheriff's Office, you work at the pleasure of the sheriff."

Below is an excerpt of the amended lawsuit:

"The Plaintiff, complaining of the Defendants would respectfully show unto the Court as follows: 1. During one of the last conversations the Plaintiff had with Defendant Sheriff Will Lewis (“the Sheriff”) before she was terminated from her job, which occurred after the Plaintiff had made it clear to the Sheriff that she did not want to have a relationship with him beyond a professional one, the Sheriff explained to the Plaintiff that “I mean, ultimately, when you work for the Sheriff’s Office, you work at the pleasure of the sheriff . . . . You work at the pleasure of the sheriff. I mean, that’s just it. Period . . . “ Instead of bottling up the pain and continuing to allow the Sheriff to victimize her as a condition of keeping her job, the Plaintiff decided that her dignity and self-respect meant too much to her, and that she was not going to take the abuse and harassment any more. She was compelled to stand up for herself and for any other women in her position. The Plaintiff was willing to take on this fight, despite the knowledge that the Defendants would predictably attempt to attack her credibility by painting her as promiscuous and otherwise undeserving of the right to say “no” to unwelcome sexual advances. This lawsuit is a crucial part of the Plaintiff’s effort to stand to her attacker and the others responsible for her injuries and damages described below."

Below is an excerpt from the amended suit regarding an incident in February with a photo included:

"On February 25, 2017, the Plaintiff rode to Clemson, SC with the Sheriff for a speech. They met another law enforcement officer there, because the other law enforcement officer and the Sheriff were doing the speech together. The following is photo of the Sheriff and the Plaintiff at the event: At the event, the Sheriff told the other law enforcement officer that he needed to “get a Savanah,” because that’s how he got everywhere he needed to be and stayed on track. The Sheriff told the Plaintiff after the event that the other law enforcement officer leaned in and told the Sheriff that he “could not have a Savanah” because he would get himself in trouble. The following is a photo of the Sheriff and the Plaintiff at the event: The Sheriff indicated to the Plaintiff later in the ride that he wasn't going to tell his wife the Plaintiff was going to on the upcoming trip to Charlotte. The Plaintiff asked him why, and told him that made her feel uncomfortable. The Sheriff said he just didn't want to argue with his wife for no reason at all, that there was just no reason to bring it up to her."

The amended lawsuit also included a photo of a bag Nabors said she was carrying when they arrived in Charlotte in March, at which time Nabors said she was assaulted. Below is the excerpt from the lawsuit:

"Upon arriving in Charlotte, at the valet, the Sheriff insisted on unloading the bags. The Sheriff put a large bottle of dark liquor in the Plaintiff’s bag. The following is a photo of the bag in which the Sheriff placed the bottle:"

Note: FOX Carolina does not typically identify plaintiffs in lawsuits that involve accusations of sexual assault. However, Savanah Nabors wrote a public blog post detailing her accusations against the Sheriff and in it, she identified herself.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.