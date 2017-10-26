Beautiful Friday ahead of Saturday rain

The beautiful fall weather will continue into Friday, but big changes lie ahead for Saturday as rain moves in. Then the coldest air of the fall so far will arrive on Sunday!

Tonight will be mostly clear with fast-falling temps once again! Friday morning will start in the mid 40s for the Upstate and near 40 in the mountains. With sunny skies we’ll warm into the upper 60s to low 70s area-wide, so I’m calling for a PERFECT 10 weather day!

Saturday ushers in some rain as a cold front approaches. Showers will begin in the mountains, then push into the Upstate during the afternoon hours. Some pockets of heavy rain will be possible, along with gusty winds, but severe threat should remain low.

Sunday will bring clearing skies but COLDER conditions. Highs will stay in the 50s all day, then Sunday night we’ll possibly see our first widespread front in the Upstate and hard freeze for the mountains.

