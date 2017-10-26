Beautiful today ahead of Saturday rain

The beautiful fall weather will continue today, but big changes lie ahead for Saturday as rain moves in...then the coldest air of the fall so far will arrive on Sunday!

This morning will be in the mid 40s for the Upstate and in the 30s to near 40 degrees in the mountains with some frost. With a sunny sky, we’ll warm into the upper 60s to low 70s area-wide, so it's a PERFECT 10 weather day!

Saturday ushers in some rain as a cold front approaches. Showers will begin in the mountains in the morning, then push into the Upstate during the afternoon hours. Some pockets of heavy rain will be possible, along with gusty winds, but severe threat should remain low.

Sunday will bring a clearing sky but COLDER conditions; in fact, a brief period of rain/snow mix is possible along the higher peaks near the TN/NC line. Highs will stay in the 50s all day, then Sunday night we’ll possibly see our first widespread frost in the Upstate and possibly a hard freeze for the mountains.

Next week looks fairly seasonable each day, which means Halloween and trick-or-treating will be a bit chilly but no rain is expected!

