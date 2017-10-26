Solicitor: North Carolina man convicted of DUI after driving in the wrong direction on I-385

Eight Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced a North Carolina man was convicted of a DUI on Thursday in relation to an incident in which he drove the wrong direction on I-385.

The solicitor said 65-year-old Robert Clayton Moore of Lincolntown, North Carolina was found guilty of driving under the influence, second offense. According to the solicitor, Moore was also found guilty of unlawful carrying of pistol.

Troopers found 4 open mini bottles of liquor and a loaded 9mm pistol in his vehicle after he was pulled over, the solicitor said.

Moore was not present at the trial, the solicitor said.

According to the solicitor, the judge issued a sentence for Moore but will remain sealed until Moore is located and brought before the court.

Moore faces up to one year on each of the charges.

