Photographer creates Facebook image to honor Trooper Daniel Rebman

A photographer from Charleston created a graphic to honor Trooper Daniel Rebman. Trooper Rebman was killed on Tuesday after a pickup truck struck his vehicle on I-385.

Colt Roy with 3 House Photography created the image and is that people share it to honor Rebman and support his loved ones.

Roy has previously created images that honor fallen law enforcement officers. In April, Roy created a graphic to honor fallen Spartanburg police officer Jason Harris.

