Photographer creates Facebook image to honor Trooper Daniel Rebm - FOX Carolina 21

Photographer creates Facebook image to honor Trooper Daniel Rebman

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3 House Photography). (Source: 3 House Photography).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A  photographer from Charleston created a graphic to honor Trooper Daniel Rebman. Trooper Rebman was killed on Tuesday after a pickup truck struck his vehicle on I-385. 

Colt Roy with 3 House Photography created the image and is that people share it to honor Rebman and support his loved ones. 

Roy has previously created images that honor fallen law enforcement officers. In April, Roy created a graphic to honor fallen Spartanburg police officer Jason Harris.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.