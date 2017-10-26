Upstate companies selling bracelets, shirts to benefit family of fallen trooper

An Upstate company is stepping up to help out South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman's family after the trooper died from his injuries in a crash on I-385 in Greenville.

Lazer Werk, out of Williamston, has created and producing a Memorial Bracelet bracelet with all proceeds going to Trooper Rebman's widow and three young daughters.

Owner Dalen Creamer said he created a similar bracelet when Greenville Police Officer Allen Jacobs was shot and killed in the line of duty on March 18, 2016. Creamer said his company sold 3,900 bracelets with all the proceeds going to Officer Jacob's family.

Creamer is taking orders now and you can purchase your own bracelet for $6.

Click here to order.

Under the Carolina Moon also released a shirt honoring Rebman. The company has previously created shirts in memory of fallen policeman Allen Jacobs, deputy Devin Hodges and officer Jason Harris.

The proceeds from the shirts are given to the families of these law enforcement.

All proceeds from the Trooper Keith Rebman shirt will go to benefit his wife and children. Shirts are $14.95 and available for preorder on the Under the Carolina Moon website.

