Burger King commercial encourages customers to speak up against bullying

The Whopper Jr. is a staple on a Burger King menu. However, when real-life juniors are facing heat, it's hard for some to digest. That's how Angela Valle felt when her 7-year-old son recently told her about a bully at a summer camp.

"He had one other child in particular who was just kind of relentless- picking on him, calling him a loser," she said."Sometimes even like physically pushing or hitting him."

That happened several months ago, but it still bothers her son.

"So we're working through what people have said to him and how to process that so it has some lasting affects," Valle said.

The Valle family is just one thousands who experience bullying. So, Burger King, released a commercial that addresses the problem.

The commercial shows actors simulating bullying while real customers watch. Some customers intervene, but others don't say a word. However, when customers are handed bullied, beaten up burgers all of those customers spoke up out about them.

"The burger is smashed," one customer told a clerk behind the counter.

"If it's something related to us, we might be more likely to speak up," Dr. Brittany Rudy said.

She's a psychologist with Synergy Group in Greenville.

"It's our bed to fit in with a group surrounding us our with a majority rather than the minority," Rudy said.

She says the Burger King commercial shows social conformity, which can feed bullying, but also makes others aware there's a problem.

"The next step is action. So, we also have to give our children that avenue for action," Rudy said.

To help parents talk to children who are coping with anxiety, the Synergy Group hosts free clinics.

Psychologists and parents hope maybe young juniors and others will find the courage to one day speak up when they just can't stomach it anymore.

