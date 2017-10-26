Some popular Upstate light displays closing, but Greenville Pickens Speedway will light up the holiday season

One of the Upstate’s favorite holiday lights displays has just announced it’s pulling the plug, for this year anyway. T-N-T Lights in Mauldin is taking the year off but organizers do plan to be up and running again in 2018.

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland in Simpsonville is finished and Roper Mountain Holiday Lights is lighting up its final season this year.

While some holiday light displays may be dimming, organizers at Greenville Pickens Speedway say their Upstate Holiday Light Show will burn brighter than ever.

Evan Tripp is in charge of marketing. He says, “The times the way they are you can look on your tablet and see traditional light show. I think for people to come out and pay money to see something they want a lot of bang for their buck and here you’re getting a lot.”

That includes 32 million lights synchronized to music along with ice skating, Santa’s Workshop and a petting zoo. The Upstate Holiday Light Show kicks off on Thanksgiving and runs 7 days a week through New Years Day.

