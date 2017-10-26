Donate to AIM nonprofit

Here are ways to donate to Anderson County nonprofit AIM:
Text AIM to 41444
Mailing address:
1202 South Murray Avenue
PO Box 1136 Anderson SC 29622
Questions?
Contact Kristi King Brock
Cell: 864-314-6620
The Good Samaritan was the first one on scene and he captured video after the crash, but as he sits silently watching it over he said he can't stop picturing Trooper Keith Rebman. As stories flood in, he said it's heartbreaking knowing he left three daughters and a wife behind.More >
The Good Samaritan was the first one on scene and he captured video after the crash, but as he sits silently watching it over he said he can't stop picturing Trooper Keith Rebman. As stories flood in, he said it's heartbreaking knowing he left three daughters and a wife behind.More >
Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park will be closed until further notice after officials say a retaining wall collapsed during heavy rainfall Monday.More >
Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park will be closed until further notice after officials say a retaining wall collapsed during heavy rainfall Monday.More >
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >
Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said two were arrested after a shooting call led to the discovery of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and stolen items.More >
Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said two were arrested after a shooting call led to the discovery of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and stolen items.More >
On Tuesday, an amended lawsuit was filed against Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis, in which he is accused of sexual harassment and assault.More >
On Tuesday, an amended lawsuit was filed against Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis, in which he is accused of sexual harassment and assault.More >
You may be using a car seat, but are you using it the right way?More >
You may be using a car seat, but are you using it the right way?More >
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >
Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a wreck along I-385, involving a SC State Trooper early Tuesday morning.More >
Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a wreck along I-385, involving a SC State Trooper early Tuesday morning.More >
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.More >
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.More >
Photos from the annual Pumpkin Fest at Wofford College.More >
Photos from the annual Pumpkin Fest at Wofford College.More >
Remembering Cati Blauvelt one year after her death. Blauvelt was found dead on Oct. 26, 2017. One year later, the person wanted for her murder is still on the run.More >
Remembering Cati Blauvelt one year after her death. Blauvelt was found dead on Oct. 26, 2017. One year later, the person wanted for her murder is still on the run.More >
Cancer Survivors Park celebrated the naming of the Clement's Kindness Garden in honor of Dr. William F. Schmidt III.More >
Cancer Survivors Park celebrated the naming of the Clement's Kindness Garden in honor of Dr. William F. Schmidt III.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office spoke to students about how they help keep the community safe at Mitchell Road Christian Academy's Public Servants Day.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office spoke to students about how they help keep the community safe at Mitchell Road Christian Academy's Public Servants Day.More >
Memorial in honor of fallen Trooper Daniel Rebman. (10/26/17)More >
Memorial in honor of fallen Trooper Daniel Rebman. (10/26/17)More >
A lightning strike outside Upstate Computer Services Inc. was caught on surveillance video.More >
A lightning strike outside Upstate Computer Services Inc. was caught on surveillance video.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office hosted a Trunk or Treat event on Wednesday night.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office hosted a Trunk or Treat event on Wednesday night.More >
Crews responded to a fire at a business in Black Mountain on Wednesday.More >
Crews responded to a fire at a business in Black Mountain on Wednesday.More >
Many Upstate law enforcement and emergency agencies took to social media to share their condolences after the passing of Trooper Daniel K. Rebman.More >
Many Upstate law enforcement and emergency agencies took to social media to share their condolences after the passing of Trooper Daniel K. Rebman.More >
Severe storms Monday afternoon washed away a section of the roadway at the entrance to the Chimney Rock Estates in Henderson County.More >
Severe storms Monday afternoon washed away a section of the roadway at the entrance to the Chimney Rock Estates in Henderson County.More >