Mauldin police investigating armed robbery at pizza chain - FOX Carolina 21

Mauldin police investigating armed robbery at pizza chain

Posted: Updated:
Scene of Domino's robbery (Oct. 26, 2017/FOX Carolina) Scene of Domino's robbery (Oct. 26, 2017/FOX Carolina)
MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Mauldin Police Department was called to the scene of an armed robbery on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the robbery at Domino's on East Butler Road around 9 p.m.

Police said there was more than one individual involved in the incident. Investigators are working to put together descriptions of the suspects and vehicle.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.