Firefighters on scene of garage fire in Greenville Co.

Firefighters on scene of garage fire in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
Banner Drive fire (Oct. 26, 2017/FOX Carolina) Banner Drive fire (Oct. 26, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a garage fire in Greenville County on Thursday night.

Berea Fire Department confirmed their agency was on scene after receiving a call regarding a fully-involved garage fire. Parker Fire Department is also assisting at the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

