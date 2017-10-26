AIM: Anderson Co. non-profit helping thousands calls upon community

An Upstate non-profit facing a major setback before their busiest time of year! Organizers said it'll impact the community as a whole, beyond just those they're helping directly.

AIM, or Accept, Inspire and Minister in Anderson County has helped thousands in its almost thirty years, helping folks get and stay on their feet.

"I have invested in my life in this ministry," said executive director Kristi King-Brock, who has built it from the ground up. "We've been doing workforce development and 42 people this year went to work and 57% of those are off all government assistance."

The pictures on Brock's wall may look like ordinary women but they are far from it, once homeless, AIM has helped them reach new heights in the work force and sustain the uphill climb.

Patricia Flores is one of those people thriving because of AIM. She's providing a better life for her kids and now is a registered nurse in the Upstate.

"The result is here, we stay here," Flores said. "We start working at hospitals, nursing homes so it's a really good program."

But now this program this nonprofit is in trouble.

"In 27 years, this is the worst that I've seen, as we go into the heating season, which many people know AIM for heat assistance," Brock said.

AIM lost a state contract worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Now with winter almost here the phones are starting to ring.

"We actually got a phone call today from a lady who has been diagnosed with cancer, has been out of work, and has gotten behind with her utility bills. And I had to tell her today that 'I am so sorry but we just don't have any money to help you do this," Brock said.

Brock wants to help those right outside her door and to teach skills that will last.

"They were a big big part of the success story, if it weren't for the program I don't think I would've been able to finish my career," she said. "If you get sick, where do you turn? You know we have been that place. AIM is the place that gives hope and changes lives, and for us not to be able to give hope to people is heartbreaking."

