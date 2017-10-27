Police: Shot fired through front door of Greenville gas station overnight

Police were investigating early Friday after reports of a shooting in the city of Greenville.

The incident happened at the QuickTrip gas station and convenience store on Rutherford Street.

Details are limited at this time, but according to Greenville City Police a the scene, a single shot was fired through the front door of the building.

No injuries were reported, however.

Police said they were not yet sure if the shooting was accidental or not.

Caution tape was up on the front door early Friday, but the gas station remained open as police investigated the incident. The scene cleared around 2:40 a.m.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Student arrested in Grambling State University shooting

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.