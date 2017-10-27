Troopers: Passenger dead, driver charged after crash into tree in Pickens Co.

Troopers said one person is dead and another facing charges after a crash in Pickens County Thursday evening.

The crash happened at 5:35 p.m. along Gravely Road, said troopers.

According to SC Highway Patrol, a 2008 Mitsubishi 4 door was traveling north and then ran off the right side of the road, into a tree.

Troopers said the passenger was transported by EMS to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they later passed away.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured but was charged with driving too fast for conditions.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Mauldin police investigating armed robbery at pizza chain

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.