Halloween at Heritage Park postponed due to forecast of inclement weather

An Upstate Halloween event has been postponed due to the possibility of inclement weather this weekend.

Halloween at Heritage Park was set to take place in Simpsonville at 861 SE Main Street on Saturday.

The community event was rescheduled for Monday, October 30, however, due to the forecast calling for some wet weather on Saturday.

Halloween at Heritage Park will now take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

The event is presented by Ray Thompson's Upstate Karate and is sponsored by the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Simpsonville Recreation Department.

According to the Simpsonville Chamber website, Halloween at Heritage Park will feature inflatables, vendors with items for children, food vendors, free games and prizes, hay rides and more. Trick-or-Treat Trail presented by McDonald's of Simpsonville will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event is free for all to attend, and souvenir items will be available for purchase.

For more information about the event, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.