Help Asheville PD identify armed robbery suspect

Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said two were arrested after a shooting call led to the discovery of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and stolen items.More >
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >
The Spartanburg Police Department said a burglary suspect was found with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning.More >
A ten-year-old Ohio boy led highway patrol officers on a high-speed chase Thursday morning.More >
On Tuesday, an amended lawsuit was filed against Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis, in which he is accused of sexual harassment and assault.More >
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >
The Good Samaritan was the first one on scene and he captured video after the crash, but as he sits silently watching it over he said he can't stop picturing Trooper Keith Rebman. As stories flood in, he said it's heartbreaking knowing he left three daughters and a wife behind.More >
The Navy has rescued two people and their dogs who were stranded at sea! The couple had been stranded since May while attempting to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti.More >
Police were investigating early Friday after reports of a shooting in the city of Greenville.More >
Photos from the annual Pumpkin Fest at Wofford College.More >
Remembering Cati Blauvelt one year after her death. Blauvelt was found dead on Oct. 26, 2017. One year later, the person wanted for her murder is still on the run.More >
Cancer Survivors Park celebrated the naming of the Clement's Kindness Garden in honor of Dr. William F. Schmidt III.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office spoke to students about how they help keep the community safe at Mitchell Road Christian Academy's Public Servants Day.More >
Memorial in honor of fallen Trooper Daniel Rebman. (10/26/17)More >
A lightning strike outside Upstate Computer Services Inc. was caught on surveillance video.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office hosted a Trunk or Treat event on Wednesday night.More >
Crews responded to a fire at a business in Black Mountain on Wednesday.More >
Many Upstate law enforcement and emergency agencies took to social media to share their condolences after the passing of Trooper Daniel K. Rebman.More >
Severe storms Monday afternoon washed away a section of the roadway at the entrance to the Chimney Rock Estates in Henderson County.More >
