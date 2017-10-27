Help Asheville PD identify armed robbery suspect

Asheville police need your help to identify the suspect in an armed robbery.

According to police, around 8:52 p.m. on October 24, a man wearing dark pants, a dark hoodie, a red face covering, black/white shoes and blue medical gloves entered the Jimmy John's at 2 Hendersonville Road and pointed a firearm at staff, demanding access to the cash register.

Police said an undisclosed amount of money was placed into a Mission Hospital tote bag the suspect was carrying. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

No one was injured during the armed robbery.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

