FD: Person trapped and spill reported after tanker overturned in Spartanburg Co.

Troopers reported injuries in a crash in Spartanburg County Friday morning.

The call came in just before 7 a.m.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened along Dogwood Club Road at Southport Road.

Dispatchers said a tanker overturned. A fluid is leaking, but dispatchers did not know what the substance was.

Officials with Spartanburg Fire Department said a person was trapped due to the crash.

