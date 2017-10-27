FD: Roadway blocked after tanker overturned in Spartanburg Co. - FOX Carolina 21

FD: Roadway blocked after tanker overturned in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: Updated:
Roadway blocked after tanker overturned in Spartanburg Co. (FOX Carolina/ 10/27/17) Roadway blocked after tanker overturned in Spartanburg Co. (FOX Carolina/ 10/27/17)
Roadway blocked after tanker overturned in Spartanburg Co. (FOX Carolina/ 10/27/17) Roadway blocked after tanker overturned in Spartanburg Co. (FOX Carolina/ 10/27/17)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers reported injuries in a crash in Spartanburg County Friday morning.

The call came in just before 7 a.m.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened along Dogwood Club Road at Southport Road.

Dispatchers said a tanker overturned. A fluid is leaking, but dispatchers did not know what the substance was.

Officials with Spartanburg Fire Department said a person was trapped due to the crash. Our FOX Carolina crew on scene did not see any evidence of this, however. The roadway was still blocked as of 9:37 a.m.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Police: Shot fired through front door of Greenville gas station overnight

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.