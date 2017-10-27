FD: Roadway blocked after tanker overturned in Spartanburg Co.

Roadway blocked after tanker overturned in Spartanburg Co. (FOX Carolina/ 10/27/17)

Troopers reported injuries in a crash in Spartanburg County Friday morning.

The call came in just before 7 a.m.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened along Dogwood Club Road at Southport Road.

Dispatchers said a tanker overturned. A fluid is leaking, but dispatchers did not know what the substance was.

Officials with Spartanburg Fire Department said a person was trapped due to the crash. Our FOX Carolina crew on scene did not see any evidence of this, however. The roadway was still blocked as of 9:37 a.m.

