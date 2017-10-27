Leaf-peepers rejoice: foliage peaking soon!

Growing season has ENDED for the western North Carolina mountains as fall color peaks!

The widespread frost happening recently coupled with many areas experiencing their first freeze of the fall season has effectively ended the growing season in the mountains of western North Carolina.

For the foothills and the Upstate, growing season will be coming to an end in the next one to two weeks. The average date of the first freeze in the Upstate is November 11 based on a 30 year average.

As temperatures continue to gradually fall and the season progresses, fall color will become more vibrant in the Upstate. Get your cameras out and snap nature's beauty!

It has been a bit delayed due to the continuation of above-average temperatures as of late, but more and more cold snaps will help usher in the fall color…enjoy!

