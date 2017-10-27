Police: Man charged with attempted murder after pulling gun on officer at Spartanburg bar

A man has been charged after police said he pulled a gun on an officer at a Spartanburg bar early Friday morning.

According to the incident report from Spartanburg Police Department, it was around 2:08 a.m. Friday when the incident happened.

An officer at Chiefs at 1519 John B White Blvd in Spartanburg said patrons were leaving because the restaurant closes at 2 a.m. One patron, later identified as 34-year-old Kelvin Crawford of Spartanburg, was still inside the business talking to the bartender said the report.

Police say the bartender signaled over to the officer to have Crawford exit the building, and the officer gave another announcement that the establishment was closed and that everyone needed to exit the building.

Officers said Crawford continued speaking to the bartender as she ignored him. That's when the officer said in the incident report that he stood about 5 feet from Crawford and repeated the same announcement for patrons to exit the business.

Then, the report says Crawford turned to the officer and cursed at him. The incident report said the officer responded by again informing Crawford the business was closed and that staff was trying to clean up and go home, noting that Crawford was making the bartender feel uncomfortable.

Crawford began talking louder to the bartender and waving his hands before the officer stood in between Crawford in the bartender's direction and told him to leave.

As Crawford turned to start walking out of the door, the incident report stated that he said, "I ain't going out like this," reached into his pocket and cocked a firearm.

The officer drew his firearm in response and after he told Crawford to put his hands up, Crawford turned towards the officer, pointed a firearm at him and pulled the trigger on an empty chamber.

The officer then grabbed Crawford's firearm and punched him 5 times in the face, causing Crawford to release his grip on the firearm and drop to the floor.

Crawford was placed under arrest and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center. After checking for warrants on Crawford, police said results showed Crawford was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

Crawford was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, resisting arrest no assault, pointing/presenting a firearm, possession of a firearm/ammo by violent felon and attempted murder.

