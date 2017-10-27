Deputies: 2 charged after 20 cats rescued from 'inhumane living conditions' in Henderson Co.

2 charged after 20 cats rescued from 'inhumane living conditions' in Henderson Co. (Source: HCSO)

Deputies said two have been charged with animal cruelty after several cats were rescued from "unsanitary conditions" in Henderson County.

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Zachary Hensley of Hendersonville was charged with one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

Susan McCormick,48, of Hendersonville was charged with one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile by neglect.

On Tuesday, October 24, Henderson County Animal Enforcement Deputies were notified of animals possibly living in unsanitary conditions. Deputies responded to an address on Old Spartanburg Road to do a health and welfare check based on the information they received.

Upon arrival, deputies said they located 13 kittens and 7 adult cats living in "unhealthy and inhumane living conditions." The cats were taken to Henderson County Animal Shelter for follow-up treatment and veterinary care.

Deputies said Hensley remains in jail on a $700 bond and McCormick has been released on a $500 bond.

