Deputies: Investigation underway after gunshot victim shows up at Greenville Memorial

Deputies said an investigation is underway after a gunshot victim showed up at Greenville Memorial Hospital Thursday night.

Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the hospital around 10:35 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

Deputies said once at the hospital, they made contact with a man who'd suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was receiving medical attention.

Investigators that responded to the scene determined that he incident reportedly occurred at 405 Rosalee Drive in Piedmont.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and the Sheriff's Office said additional details will be released once readily available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

