Deputies say investigation underway after man shot at Greenville apartments

An investigation is underway after a man was shot at least one time at a Greenville apartment complex Thursday night, said deputies.

Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Lakecrest Apartments at 3900 E North Street around 10:40 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Once on scene, deputies said they initiated an investigation and learned that prior to the reported gunshots, there was an altercation between at least two people, resulting in a man being shot at least once.

The gunshot victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, said deputies.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Deputies said additional details will be released as they become available.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

