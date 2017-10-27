Gov. Henry McMaster says Sheriff Will Lewis should 'voluntarily step aside'

Governor Henry McMaster is calling on Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis to resign.

McMaster made the announcement on his Facebook page Friday:

"If I could remove him from office, I most certainly would," read the post.

A lawsuit filed in October by former Greenville County Sheriff's Office employee Savanah Nabors accuses the sheriff of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Lewis held a press conference on October 19 adamantly denying accusations of harassment and sexual assault, but admitting to a "consensual encounter" outside his marriage.

Governor McMaster joins a growing list of people calling for Sheriff Lewis to step down.

South Carolina Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant previously called for Lewis’ resignation. Earlier this week, Greenville County Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution calling on Sheriff Lewis to resign.

