Wofford College: 6 students burned in campus explosion, 4 being treated at Augusta Burn Center

Officials with Wofford College said six students were injured in an accident on campus Thursday night.

Wofford officials said an aerosol can placed too close to gas grill exploded around 7:40 p.m., causing burns to the 6 students.

The incident happened at one of the houses at the Stewart H. Johnson Greek Village on Evins Street on Wofford's campus.

Officials said four of the students were transported to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, GA - one by helicopter and 3 by ambulance.

All four underwent surgery on Friday. Their conditions have not yet been released.

The remaining two students sustained minor injuries and were released after being treated at Spartanburg Medial Center's emergency department. Those students returned to campus Thursday night, said school officials.

