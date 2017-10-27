Wofford College: 6 students burned in campus explosion, 4 being - FOX Carolina 21

Wofford College: 6 students burned in campus explosion, 4 being treated at Augusta Burn Center

Posted: Updated:
(Oct. 1, 2013/FOX Carolina) (Oct. 1, 2013/FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with Wofford College said six students were injured in an accident on campus Thursday night.

Wofford officials said an aerosol can placed too close to gas grill exploded around 7:40 p.m., causing burns to the 6 students.

The incident happened at one of the houses at the Stewart H. Johnson Greek Village on Evins Street on Wofford's campus.

Officials said four of the students were transported to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, GA - one by helicopter and 3 by ambulance.

All four underwent surgery on Friday. Their conditions have not yet been released.

The remaining two students sustained minor injuries and were released after being treated at Spartanburg Medial Center's emergency department. Those students returned to campus Thursday night, said school officials.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Nurse sings to dying cancer patient in touching viral video

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.